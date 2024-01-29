wrestling / News
Ken Anderson Would Consider a WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
January 28, 2024 | Posted by
Ken Anderson was not one of the surprise entrants in this year’s Royal Rumble, but he says he’d consider it if he got the chance. Anderson had a stunt in WWE as Mr. Kennedy and was in the 2008 Royal Rumble, and he spoke with Cheap Heat Productions before Saturday’s show where he was asked if he would make an appearance if WWE asked him.
“Yeah, definitely,” Anderson said. “I would consider it. We’ll just leave it at that. With that being said, I am really excited to see the Rumble. It’s my favorite match of the year. It always has been.”
Anderson made a handful of independent appearances in 2023 and runs his own wrestling school, The Academy, where he has trained a number of wrestlers including WWE’s Tiffany Stratton and Gable Steveson.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Discusses Vince McMahon Allegations, How To Prevent Something Like That In The Future
- Bayley On Jordynne Grace’s Surprise WWE Debut, Her Royal Rumble Win, Dusty Rhodes Seeing Something In Her, More
- WWE Reportedly Looking To Bring Back Stephanie McMahon After Vince McMahon’s Exit
- Details On WWE-TNA Deal That Brought Jordynne Grace to the Royal Rumble