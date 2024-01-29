Ken Anderson Would Consider a WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Ken Anderson was not one of the surprise entrants in this year’s Royal Rumble, but he says he’d consider it if he got the chance. Anderson had a stunt in WWE as Mr. Kennedy and was in the 2008 Royal Rumble, and he spoke with Cheap Heat Productions before Saturday’s show where he was asked if he would make an appearance if WWE asked him.

“Yeah, definitely,” Anderson said. “I would consider it. We’ll just leave it at that. With that being said, I am really excited to see the Rumble. It’s my favorite match of the year. It always has been.”

Anderson made a handful of independent appearances in 2023 and runs his own wrestling school, The Academy, where he has trained a number of wrestlers including WWE’s Tiffany Stratton and Gable Steveson.