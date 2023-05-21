Ken Anderson Credits Eric Bischoff & Hulk Hogan For Getting Him Into TNA, Praises Kurt Angle

Former WWE/TNA star Ken Anderson aka Mr. Kennedy, recently appeared on The Kurt Angle Show to look back on working with the WWE Hall of Famer and discuss his career. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff in TNA: “I loved it. I think I have Eric to thank…Eric and Hulk to thank for getting me into TNA in the first place and sort of opening that door after I got fired from WWE. I went on the Hogan tour of Australia, and it was like a five-day tour in Australia, and I just had a really good time and got to know those guys, and so I think they sort of made that bridge to TNA?So that’s cool. I really loved working with Eric.”

On how highly he regards Kurt Angle: “Kurt is on my Mount Rushmore. I was really sort of bummed out when he left because I think Kurt was at WWE when I first got there. He was on Raw with Davari managing him. And then Kurt left and I was kind of bummed out. I was super excited when they told me at TNA that I would be paired up with them, and I just remember Kurt you being so giving and so open to suggestions and being really creative, I really loved it.”

