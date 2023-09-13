Ken Anderson On Helping To Train Tiffany Stratton & Gable Steveson

Ken Anderson worked with both Tiffany Stratton and Gable Steveson to train them for the ring, and he talked about his experiences with them in a new interview. The former Mr. Kennedy appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show and you can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On training Stratton: “Obviously, she’s got an athletic background. She took to it. There were nights where I would be at home and she was still in the ring with a couple of the students. She would come in on Saturdays and Sundays and get extra ring time. She busted her ass.”

On working with Gable Steveson: “I remember the first day he came in, he’d been under WWE contract and had been drafted to Monday Night Raw for like eight months and I said, ‘What do you know how to do?’ He’s like, ‘Nothing.’ We started from literally square one. But, again, I know people are always going to compare him to Kurt Angle, I wish they wouldn’t.”