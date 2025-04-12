Ken Anderson Comments On LA Knight Getting Compared To Him

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive (via Fightful), Ken Anderson commented on LA Knight getting compared to him and said that he appreciates it, noting that he doesn’t think he’s being copied. He worked briefly with Knight when they were both in NWA.

He said: “I get it. I appreciate it, like, I don’t think that anybody is copying anybody. That’s his genuine persona. Yeah, he may have taken inspiration from different people, as we all do. There really is nothing in wrestling that’s new. It’s all sort of borrowed and tweaked, right? But I think he’s great. I actually got a chance to work with him at NWA for a little while. I wish him nothing but the best.“