Ken Anderson on Original Plans to Make Him Vince McMahon’s Illegitimate Son, Why He Got Fired From WWE

– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson (aka Ken Kennedy) discussed how he was originally planned to be revealed as Vince McMahon’s biological, illegitimate son in 2008. Instead, the identity was revealed to be Hornswoggle. Below are some highlights:

Ken Anderson on the plan to make him McMahon’s illegitimate son: “I was told that it was going to be me, and we built TV that way for several weeks, and then I got in trouble. So I messed up, and then I got suspended for a month I think. Yeah, I was suspended for thirty days, I want to say. $10,000 fine and that kind of threw everything off because like, literally, the week that they were supposed to reveal that it was me was in Green Bay, Wisconsin of all places, and then that happened. So then that really threw a wrench into everything, and they said, ‘Alright, we’re going this way.'”

On why WWE changed it to Hornswoggle: “They had already stated that it was somebody in the company who had blonde hair. It was a male who had blonde hair, and that narrowed it down to Hornswoggle, me, and the Sandman. So it was you know essentially between the Sandman and Hornswoggle, and they chose to go with Hornswoggle.”

On if there’s any truth he was blamed by WWE for hurting John Cena & Randy Orton in the ring: “To be honest with you, I have no idea. I don’t know if any of that’s true. I don’t know. To me, it doesn’t really matter. Even if that was true, it’s just part of my history, and I can either complain about it and whine about it, or I can just move forward. I made a lot of mistakes. Ultimately, I am the one who was responsible for getting me fired. Even if those guys did some behind-the-scenes talking or whatever, I was in enough of a situation where Vince [McMahon] would listen to them if that was in fact the case, if that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I didn’t do myself any favors while I was there. And I’ll tell ya, that’s one thing that I’m able to give to my students because I’ve been training people now for the last 4-5 years, and I’m able to take the mistakes that I made in the ring and politically in the business and go, ‘Hey guys, don’t do this.'”

