Ken Anderson Praises Jeff Hardy, Says He’s A ‘Good Human Being’

In an interview with The Ten Count (via Fightful), Ken Anderson said that while Jeff Hardy has had sobriety issues, he is a ‘good human being’ and a ‘great father’. Hardy has been in the middle of legal issues after his latest DUI arrest.

Anderson said: “No, nothing could be further from reality. Yes, he has that gene. He can party. But that’s not his existence, he’s a good human being. He’s really, really shy and he’s very reserved and he’s not into.. you know.. he’s a very artistic but not in a bad way. He just keeps to himself, he’s a good person, he helps people out. He’s very giving, I mean every match we ever had whether it was the very first time we touched each other on Monday Night Raw… he was like ‘What do you wanna do man?’ He wanted to go out there a put on a performance. He always liked to be innovative and do [stuff that nobody has seen before]. I love Jeff as a performer. They always say never meet your heroes, Jeff was a hero of mine. When I first broke into the business, him and Matt were just getting started doing the Hardy Boyz thing. I remember when Jeff did the Swanton thing, I wanna learn how to do that move. I learned it and that was one of my finishers on the indies and it ended up being one of my finishers in WWE and TNA and we did it against each other sometimes. [He’s] just an awesome, awesome person. You know, they said Alcoholism and drug addiction, it’s a disease. It’s like going and getting mad at someone because they have cancer. I know that not everyone can wrap their head around that because not everybody has that bug, but when you have it, its always there. He’s made some bad decisions, but overall, he’s a good human being and a great father.“