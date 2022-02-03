Ken Anderson Reacts To Claims He’s Scamming Students At His Wrestling School

Earlier this week, Bodyslam reported that a student from Ken Anderson’s The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling called him out on Reddit for allegedly taking students’ money but not providing training.

The post claims that Anderson’s school has been closed for “quite some time” and has not opened back up like other gyms in the area have. According to the user, students have been signed up for nearly two years but haven’t been trained yet. The website for the school has also been shut down. It was claimed that Anderson doesn’t contact students with any frequency, and when he does, it doesn’t last long. The post noted that Anderson has said that they are talking with a new realtor about the school’s location. It was added that there has been no “real progress.” A reply on the Reddit post stated that they signed up for a free half-hour consultation. It was confirmed, but the location provided was just an empty warehouse.

Bodyslam asked students of the Academy for more details and at least one of them has given up on the school opening back up. Training has been postponed over the last year and a half since students paid for it. Reasons included the outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and no longer having a building for training. The student said that six months ago they decided the entire ordeal was “super sketchy based on the lack of communication.” They said that Anderson hadn’t communicated much, just through text. It was believed that Anderson had different communications with different students, but most of them were only texted once and sent a Facebook message for other postponements.

The school previously had trainers like Molly Holly, Shawn Daivari and Arik Cannon, and trained wrestlers like AEW’s Top Flight. The application process is reportedly a ‘text-to-apply’ after the pandemic, as nobody could meet in person following the outbreak of COVID-19. An anonymous source said that the process was: “Very simple. Verbal via text. It was early [into the COVID-19 pandemic] and nobody was meeting in person at the time.”

According to the Reddit post, refunds have not been issued at this time. The student used as the source for Bodyslam said that after the most recent postponement, they found out there wasn’t a building and asked for a refund. There was never a response.

They said in a statement: “In no way am I making any claims on Ken’s personal character as I’ve had minimal contact with the man, but I believe his business practices and professionalism speaks for themselves. I’m personally not out to ruin anyone’s career but simply trying to hold others accountable for their actions as well as preventing others from making the same mistakes I did. The money I’m out may not seem like a lot to some but it was my entire savings as well as my dreams, and at the end of the day, that’s all I really want back. My dream is crushed but hopefully I can get my money back.”

Anderson posted a message to Facebook to respond to the allegations. He wrote:

“I feel it neccessary, given the nature of the original Reddit post and subsequent articles written about my character and my wrestling school, to address them publicly.

I personally have not been contacted by anyone from the Internet Wrestling Community wishing to ask for my comments on those statements about me. In 2016, my friend Shawn Daivari and I realized we had similar visions for how a wrestling school should be and could be operated. We decided to team up and open “The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling.”

Since day one, we were committed to giving everyone that came through our doors an opportunity to learn as much as they could about professional wrestling. From safety to etiquette, from basic holds to exciting high spots, from character development to interview skills, we either covered it or were able to connect our students to resources that did. We’ve hosted some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry as guest trainers. We’ve welcomed over 200 students from all walks of life, foreign and domestic, each with individual goals and aspirations.

Dozens of those students now appear weekly around the midwest independent wrestling scene, some have traveled nationally and even internationally, a handful of our graduates are “on the radar” of the big companies, and a few call AEW their current fulltime employer.

Unfortunately, Covid 19 closed our doors in 2020. I understand that not all will agree with our decision to not re-open and to play it safe (some re-opened almost immediately) as we were hit with variants and waves of infection. I don’t have control over what others choose to do with their bodies or businesses, but I felt it was the right thing to do for the health and safety of our students and their families as well as our own family. Pro -wrestling and social distancing do not pair well. If I had to do it again without the benefit of hindsight I would have handled those unsure times the same way.

As those dates got pushed forward, in the individual correspondence with our students, there was a natural sense of frustration. But each time we expressed our reasons and concerns, we were met with understanding every time, from every student. It was our understanding that everyone was on the same page. In hindsight we recognize that we could have and should have communicated more.

Nobody has been conned or scammed. We remain as dedicated to and excited about re-opening now as we were to initially open our doors in 2016.

We are currently working with a realtor to secure a new location that will meet our specific needs: high ceilings, zero noise restrictions, ample parking for our students, price and location. Two months ago, we had found a great building that met every single one of those criteria, but after discussing it with each student individually, and some expressing concerns over distance, we decided that it wasn’t a fit. We need to do this right the …second time. With minimum 3-5 yr lease terms we cannot get into a building that isn’t going to check those boxes.

We look forward to re-opening. The minute that we secure that building, we will be in touch with everyone including new students, returning students and graduates.In the meantime, our students are encouraged to contact us at any time, with any concerns.

Thank you,

Ken Anderson

The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling

(507)722-2776“