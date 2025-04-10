Ken Anderson Explains Why He Regrets His Promo After Wrestlemania 23

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Ken Anderson spoke about one of the regrets of his career, which was his promo following his win at Wrestlemania 23. Anderson, as Mr. Kennedy, won the Money in the Bank briefcase at that event. He wanted to use the catchphrase he came up with, which was ‘Nice guys finish last, thank God I’m an asshole.’, but it was vetoed.

He said: “That promo was one of my biggest regrets in the wrestling business. Way back when I started in WWE, Vince had asked me, ‘Do you have any catchphrases?’ I said, ‘Nice guys finish last. Thank God I’m an asshole.’ They had just started the PG era. We couldn’t say ass. We couldn’t say damn. Which was crazy for me, being in the Attitude Era. So on that day, Michael Hayes pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, we want you to cut a promo right after. Think of this as your Austin 3:16 moment. That’s what we want it to be like.’ I was like, ‘I got it. I’m gonna hit: Nice guys finish last. Thank God I’m an asshole.’ They said, ‘You’d better ask.’ I asked, and they said no. If you ask and they say no, you can’t do it no matter what. Had I said it, because then, like, fast forward to TNA. I said it in TNA, and it became like a thing. Immediately, the fans started chanting, ‘We are assholes.’ With the WWE machine behind that, I feel like [it could have been special].“