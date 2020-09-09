Ken Anderson Reveals Vince McMahon Told Him That ‘Funny Doesn’t Draw Money’

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Ken Anderson said that he was once told by Vince McMahon that comedy “doesn’t draw” while he was a part of WWE. Anderson competed in WWE as “Mr. Kennedy” from 2005 to 2009.

He said: “One of the things that stands out to me was early on when I first debuted, I was really over-the-top, and sort of comedic in my delivery of everything, and I remember him (Vince McMahon) trying to tell me like, you’ve got to stop trying to be funny and entertaining. I remember thinking that isn’t that the point of what we’re trying to do here, to just be entertaining? He was like, and I said well, with all due respect, ‘He goes funny, doesn’t draw money’.And he goes, ‘nobody ever drew big bucks being funny, goofy and doing comedy stuff.’ And I was like, with all due respect, but I’m a huge fan of The Rock, and it feels to me that almost every one of the Rock’s promos were funny. And he said yeah, but the thing about The Rock was that he sort of hamstrung himself when he started cutting those funny promos, like he did that, one of my favorite promos ever was The Rock talking to Billy Gunn about The King of The Ring, you remember that? I know it verbatim so I could do it, I’ve seen it so many times.It was really, really funny, and he said that, after he did that, it’s like fans always expect you to do that and now you have to deliver that, you have to have that delivery every single night. It’s just really hard to do when you are running 52 weeks a year. So, I think that was an interesting piece of advice. There were times I think where funny is appropriate, but overall, the comedy characters, unfortunately, always seem to be secondary characters.“