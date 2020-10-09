Ken Anderson Discusses Whether He’d Consider Signing With AEW

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Ken Anderson discussed potentially signing with AEW and much more.

When asked about signing with AEW, Anderson pointed out that his career interests were elsewhere at the moment as he works on a new business venture.

“Umm, Yeah, maybe (laughs),” Anderson said. “You know, right now, my head’s not really there. I am enjoying what I’m doing right now—learning a new trade. I’d like to start my own, you know, contracting business at some point. So, I’m kind of learning the ropes there.”

He also pointed out the scheduling aspect of wrestling that could prevent him from joining a company like AEW.

“It definitely could be fun at some point,” he said. “I also don’t know what their schedule is right now. I haven’t really looked into it, but you know, I don’t think I can do a WWE full schedule. I want to be around for my kids. I want to see them as much as possible.”