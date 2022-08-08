Ken Anderson On His Experience Training Gable Steveson, Why He Thinks Steveson Will Be Great In WWE

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ken Anderson discussed training Gable Steveson, why he thinks Steveson will be great in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Ken Anderson on training Gable Steveson: “I’ve been getting in the ring a lot more and rolling around with some of my students. I have a couple of students right now that have WWE try-outs, one guy that is signed to WWE. That’s Gable Steveson, who’s been training with us. He’s local, he lives in the Twin Cities, and he’s been signed now to Raw for a year, and they really haven’t done much with him. So he just wanted to [try it], he reached out and said, ‘Hey, can I come in and like just hit the ropes and stuff?’ So we’ve been doing a couple of times a week with him, and I’ve got some of my best students working with him.”

On why he thinks Steveson will be great in WWE: “He’s got some amazing innate ability that you just can’t teach somebody. The first time I remember he came in and I said, ‘What do you know how to do?’ and he goes ‘nothing.’ Have you taken a bump yet? And he said, ‘I’ve never taken a bump.’ Do you know how to run the ropes? And he knew how to run the ropes kind of. And so I told him how to take his first bump. And normally I go through this whole progression where I have people hold on to the rope, and then they take a fall back and then push them over somebody’s back. And I just said like, tuck your chin, drive your hips up to the ceiling, and you want to land in your upper shoulder area. He went boom and did it almost perfectly. Then I told him to get up, there’s a certain way we get up to our right. He got up the wrong way, and I didn’t even have to say anything, he remembered halfway through and he like reversed himself back down and then got up the right way. I feel like that happens all the time. He’s already kind of having matches with a couple of our guys. He’s gonna be great. I think he just needs to tap into his verbal skills. And the thing is, he’s super charismatic, and he can talk, he really can. It’s just getting him to sort of take it to 10. He’s just a chill guy, he’s kind of relaxed, not stressed about anything.”

