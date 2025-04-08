Ken Anderson Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His Piledriving The Undertaker

Ken Anderson says that his piledriver to the Undertaker in their first match got him spoken to by Vince McMahon. The former Mr. Kennedy spoke with the Rewind, Recap, Relive show and during the conversation as posted to Instagram, Anderson recalled his first match with the Dead Man and how Taker told him to do a piledriver, something McMahon disapproved of.

“My first match experience I had with Taker, I’m just listening to him and he’s down on his knees and he goes, ‘give me a piledriver,'” Anderson recalled (per Fightful). “So I’m thinking like, ‘Oh, he’s going to backdrop me out of it.’ So I pull him in and I’m standing there and I’m waiting for him to like backdrop me and he goes, ‘God damn, give it to me.’ He’s a heavy dude. You know, he’s 270 pounds. So I can pinch his head so tight between my legs and made sure that I held him up as much as I could with my arms.”

He continued, “I gave him the piledriver. I come to the back after the match. Walk through the curtain and Vince goes, ‘Come here’. He goes, ‘I know where that came from. I know Taker told you to do that. He’s trying to get you over. I allow two people to do piledrivers in this company and you’re not one of them.'”

The only two men that McMahon allowed to execute a piledriver were Undertaker and Kane at that time.