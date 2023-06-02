wrestling / News
Ken Anderson On Who Helped Him Out When He Debuted In WWE
June 2, 2023
Ken Anderson made his WWE debut as Mr. Kennedy in 2005, and he recently revealed who really helped him out when he first arrived. Anderson was a guest on GAW TV and spoke about his early time at WWE, noting that Matt Hardy, Shane Helms and Chris Benoit all took him under their wing.
“Matt Hardy,” he initially noted (per Wrestling Inc). I had Matt and Shane Helms. Benoit, I was under Benoit’s learning tree quite a bit when I first got there. You know, the thing about that roster when I got there was it felt like everybody was helpful. You had Booker [T], you had [Under]taker, you had Batista, Finlay.”
Anderson was with WWE from 2005 through 2009 and had a run as United States Champion while there.
