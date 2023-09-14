Ken Anderson On Why His US Title Reign Was Cut Short, Says It Didn’t Bother Him

Ken Anderson had a short 42 day run with the WWE United States Championship, and he recently revealed why it didn’t last longer. Anderson talked about the quick reign in his interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On his short run with the United States Championship: “I realize to be the World Heavyweight Champion in these companies is a big deal. However, at the end of the day, the titles are just props, they are props used to tell stories or further storylines and I have always felt that way. So, it was cool to me, but I wasn’t sleeping with the title, I don’t have any pictures of me with the title on my mantel or anything like that.”

On the reason for him dropping the title: “Taker actually went to Vince and told him that he wanted to work a program with me, and they always felt that the United States Championship was beneath Taker. So, it was something that wouldn’t further our storyline, so it was not necessary for me to have it.”