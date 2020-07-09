Ken Resnick on His Approach to Interviewing Iron Sheik in WWF, Jim Duggan’s Longevity

– During VOC Nation Radio Network’s Wrestling With History, former WWE and AWA broadcaster Ken Resnick spoke about how it was challenging to interview Iron Sheik, the longevity of Jim Duggan, and more. Below are some highlights sent to us by the VOC Nation.

Resnick on Jim Duggan having such a long career: “I really, really liked working with Jim… We kind of developed an immediate rapport. He knew I had worked out of college with the justice department for about 3 and a half years, and his dad was actually the sheriff in Glen Falls, NY so we had a little law enforcement tie in… I was so thrilled I got to see Jim Duggan last year in Charlotte at (The Gathering). Jim is still active and still working, and boy you talk about a testament to longevity… It really wasn’t a gimmick, that (is) Jim Duggan. That’s a testament to his staying power.”

His thoughts on Ken Patera going to prison: “I actually knew Ken Patera before I ever got into wrestling. He was married to a (lady I knew), and her son – Ken’s step son – played little league baseball that was coached by a friend of mine. So I used to sit with Ken at little league games. So I knew Ken before I worked with him in the AWA and WWF… He did what he did. Between the two, Mr. Saito really got a raw deal; he was just sound asleep and didn’t know what was going on. But (Ken Patera) never got the representation he should have gotten.”

On Bob Backlund being unorthodox: “I worked with Bob at a show up in Winnipeg, and I think he came in a couple of times when I was with WWF… I think at times he can be (unorthodox), that would be accurate. I guess in his defense, he’s taken a fair amount of chair shots to the head, so you might be able to explain it away.”

On the challenge of interviewing Iron Sheik: “I had an understanding that almost always I would start with Nikolai and then go to the Iron Sheik. I had an understanding that if the Iron Sheik started going off (on a rant), Nikolai knew just because he had started that if Iron Sheik went off I was immediately going back to him so he was always in tune throughout the entire interview. Nikolai was great and in those interviews he also served as my safety net.”