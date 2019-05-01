wrestling / News

Various News: Ken Shamrock Announced For Starrcast, Video Highlights From Miz & Mrs, Kurt Angle Set For Appearance

May 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Starrcast has announced that Ken Shamrock will be a guest at the convention on Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 25 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Miz & Mrs.

– Kurt Angle will appear at TMart Promotions “The Gathering” in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, August 17 from 9 AM to 5 PM.

