Ken Shamrock Attacks Officials, Sami Callihan After Impact Goes Off the Air (Video)
A new video reveals what happened after this week’s Impact Wrestling went off the air, and it involves Ken Shamrock losing it. You can see the clip below of Shamrock continuing his ankle lock on the referee after Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, Rich Swann, and Tommy Dreamer beat Sami Callihan, Shamrock, Chris Bey, and Moose. Callihan gets Shamrock to break the hold and slaps him, only to get decked by Shamrock. Shamrock then reapplies the hold to the official and attacked officials who came into the ring to stop him as Callihan walked off.
You can see our own Jack Irene’s full review of this week’s episode here.
EXCLUSIVE: @ShamrockKen completely SNAPPED attacking officials and @TheSamiCallihan after IMPACT went off the air. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yZmbH7pVBK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021
