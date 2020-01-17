wrestling / News

Ken Shamrock Calls Chris Jericho A “Wanna Be Tough Guy”

January 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Ken Shamrock

– Ken Shamrock hasn’t forgiven Chris Jericho for making him couch up blood in 1999. Responding to a fan on Twitter who was praising Shamrock and Jericho for still going strong, Shamrock noted that Jericho doesn’t want to step to him in 2020.

Jericho has not offered up a response as of this writing.

Chris Jericho, Ken Shamrock, Jeremy Lambert

