Ken Shamrock Comments on Daniel Cormier Being Named as WWE Fight Pit Match Referee

– As previously reported, former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2022. Former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter Ken Shamrock had recently been commenting on fans wanting to see him in the role on Twitter, and he commented on the announcement that Cormier got the nod for the role.

Ken Shamrock tweeted, “This is amazing, I’m hoping Daniel Cormier will have a role in WWE after this match #ExtremeRules” You can see Shamrock’s tweets below.

Meanwhile, Riddle vs. Rollins in the Fight Pit Match, with Cormier as the special guest referee, is scheduled for Saturday, October 8. The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

Seen posts about people wanting me to guest ref the Rollins vs Riddle Fight Pit… If so we’d have to call it the Lions Den 🦁 Someone would have to let @WWE or @TripleH know 😂 — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) October 1, 2022