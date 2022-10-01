wrestling / News

Ken Shamrock Comments On Fans Wanting Him To Referee Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

October 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ken Shamrock Impact Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, Ken Shamrock responded to fans that said they wanted him to referee the ‘Fight Pit’ match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. He noted the match’s similarities to the ‘Lion’s Den’ match, a type that he made famous when he was in the WWF.

He wrote: “Seen posts about people wanting me to guest ref the Rollins vs Riddle Fight Pit… If so we’d have to call it the Lions Den. Someone would have to let @WWE or @TripleH know.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ken Shamrock, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading