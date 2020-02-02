wrestling / News

Ken Shamrock Confirms Passing of His Father

February 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE Superstar and current Impact WRestling talent Ken Shamrock earlier today responded to a fan tweet and revealed that his father passed away yesterday (Feb. 1). You can read his announcement below. Ken Shamrock stated, “My father passed away yesterday morning preparing for funeral services.”

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Ken Shamrock and his family on the loss of his father.

