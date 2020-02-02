wrestling / News
Ken Shamrock Confirms Passing of His Father
February 2, 2020 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar and current Impact WRestling talent Ken Shamrock earlier today responded to a fan tweet and revealed that his father passed away yesterday (Feb. 1). You can read his announcement below. Ken Shamrock stated, “My father passed away yesterday morning preparing for funeral services.”
On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Ken Shamrock and his family on the loss of his father.
My father passed away yesterday morning preparing for funeral services https://t.co/GH1UzbNV1U
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) February 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds
- The Revival’s Scott Dawson Responds to Fans Commenting on Alleged Request for WWE Release
- Jim Ross On Rock Pushing For a WrestleMania Match With Sting in 2005, Calling Shelton Benjamin’s Splash the ‘Stinger Splash’
- Jim Ross Discusses RVD Having Heat For Telling Vince McMahon In 2005 That He Didn’t Want To Go To Iraq for Tribute to the Troops