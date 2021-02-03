wrestling / News
Ken Shamrock ‘Indefinitely Suspended’ From Impact Due to Last Week’s Rampage
Ken Shamrock won’t be stopping by Impact Wrestling in the near future, as he’s been “indefinitely suspended” due to his snapping last week. It was announced on Tuesday’s episode that Shamrock was suspended for the forseeable future after he went on a rampage at the end of last week’s show and attacked several officials, and even his ally in Sami Callihan.
Scott D’Amore made the announcement, telling Callihan that Shamrock had gone too far. Callihan said that he was happy to hear it. No word at this point on whether this is the end of Shamrock’s run in the company or just something to write him off for a short time.
.@ShamrockKen has been SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY after last week's rampage! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore @TheSamiCallihan pic.twitter.com/ZGmCwu9pEK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2021
