wrestling / News
Ken Shamrock Is Returning to Impact Wrestling
August 23, 2019 | Posted by
– UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock is headed back to Impact. The WWE and TNA alumnus noted on Twitter that he is returning to the company at their Impact tapings in Las Vegas on September 5th and 6th, as you can see below.
Shamrock last appeared for the company in 2004 and had a run as the NWA Champion, which ran from June to August of 2002.
@TheMooseNation #noballs huh? Well according to your #bosses I’ll see you in Vegas! @IMPACTWRESTLING it’s #moose #hunting season and The Worlds Most Dangerous Man has his next #victim #godfatherofmma #legend #moosekiller #bareknuckles pic.twitter.com/Z2k32NyLgI
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 24, 2019
