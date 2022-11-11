Ken Shamrock On His Decision to Leave WWE in 1999, Says He Ended Up Loving Wrestling

Ken Shamrock exited WWE in 1999, and he recently weighed on his decision to do so. Shamrock appeared on Vlad TV and talked about his time in the company as well as deciding to leave to return to MMA and fight for Pride FC. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his decision to leave WWE and go back to MMA: “I believe my last match was Jericho. I believe, could be wrong, but I feel like that was the last one. I already felt like I was being clumped into groups, and that I was just kind of a side thing now. Like, whatever storyline was over here, we would just do. It didn’t make any sense. It just didn’t feel like they knew what to do with me from that point. It just felt like I was just there.”

On whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business: “I ended up falling in love with it. I did, I really liked it, but where we were at at that point in time, it just felt like they weren’t really using me at the level that I thought I should’ve been used just because of where I came from.”