Ken Shamrock On Why Montreal Screwjob Eroded His Trust In WWE
March 16, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with The Ten Count (via Wrestling Inc, Ken Shamrock explained why the Montreal Screwjob led to him not trusting certain people in WWE. For those unaware, the Montreal Screwjob happened at Survivor Series 1997, when the match between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart was legitimately ended early to give the win to Michaels and get the WWE title off of Hart, who was leaving.
Shamrock said: “That’s why things started going south for me after that because I had this distrust going into the ring and I wasn’t as focused on my craft at that time. It’s not fair to the organization, Vince, and anybody in the organization that I was thinking that way because you know that was a different situation with Bret and all of them.“
