Various News: Ken Shamrock Praises Randy Orton, ROH Announces Havana Pitbulls Match, RAW Top 10

February 18, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– Ken Shamrock praised Randy Orton on Twitter following last night’s RAW: “Randy Orton is a unbelievable wrestler & I have no idea how he is not carrying the belt, He would be a guy I would love to challenge as I know I would have to be at my best”

He also praised Orton in responses to fans.

– ROH has announced that the Havana Pitbulls — Rocky Romero and Ricky Reyes — will team together for the first time in nearly 13 years when they face MexaBlood (Bandido and Flamita) at ROH Past vs. Present in Las Vegas on March 14. Here’s the updated card:

* Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe
* Jay Lethal vs. Xavier
* Generation Next (Matt Sydal & Alex Shelley) vs. Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon)
* Homicide vs. Brody King
* Havana Pitbulls (Rocky Romero vs. Ricky Reyes) vs. MexaBlood (Bandido & Flamita)
* Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Delirious & Grizzly Redwood vs. Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry

– Here’s WWE’s Top 10 RAW Moments from last night.

