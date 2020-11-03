Ken Shamrock Reveals the Dream Wrestling Match He Still Wants to Have

Ken Shamrock has faced a lot of the biggest names in professional wrestling, but there’s a big one on his wanted list that ranks among those he didn’t get. Shamrock appeared on The Angle Podcast and, when asked about the dream match he never got, quickly came out with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. You can see highlights and the full audio below:

On the dream match he hasn’t had yet: “Yeah, wrestling is really easy for me, it was Goldberg,” he said. “I just felt like his character meshed a lot with who I am. And I thought it would have been a really great match for us to be able to [have]. And he worked pretty stiff, so I thought we would have had a great match.”

On believing it can still happen: “You know, unfortunately he was in the other in the other organization at the time and we weren’t able to do that match. But man, I still have confidence [that] some day we might be able to get that one done. I’ve always said it, you know. I think Goldberg, his character, his style, all of that with my style, man. I think it would have been a really, really good match.”

