Ken Shamrock Says He & The Rock Had Great Chemistry, Talks Famous Chair Shot

Busted Open Radio tweeted a clip from their interview with Ken Shamrock where he discusses his chemistry with the Rock and how he thinks their matches are some of the best of the Attitude Era, as well as the infamous chair shot he took from Rock. Highlights are below.

On how he and The Rock had great chemistry: “I was very blessed. I got to work with Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Stone Cold, The Undertaker. I could name all of them, but I think my time in WWF and the time with The Rock really helped me develop. Also, we both got to develop – cut our teeth on one another and really develop characters that were solid in that pro wrestling era. I’d like to think that me and The Rock were – at the time when we were working those programs, we had put on matches that were just as good as some of the top guys’ matches, and it was because our chemistry was so good together.”

On the chair shot The Rock gave him: “If you’ve seen the chair shot, he definitely obliged me. I literally told him, I said, ‘Bro, I ain’t selling anything if it don’t touch,’ and I did that with everybody. I just said, you know, ‘I can’t do that.’ And he looked at me and said, ‘Oh, don’t worry.'”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open Radio with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.