Ken Shamrock Says He Brought Tapping Out to WWE, Taz Comments

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ken Shamrock is taking credit for bringing submissions by tapout to WWE, and he has support from another submission specialist in Taz. Shamrock posted to Twitter on Thursday to note that tapping out wasn’t a thing in WWE until he arrived, and then it became a big part of the show.

It’s important to note that Shamrock is obviously not saying that submissions weren’t a thing before him, but rather the more MMA-oriented style of tapping out to submit. In response, Taz tweeted to note that Shamrock is correct in terms of WWE, and that they both started doing it at about the same time in wrestling when Taz was in ECW.

You can see their posts below:

