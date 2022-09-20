Ken Shamrock Says He’s Excited for New Era of WWE

– Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock posted on his Twitter account yesterday that he’s very interested in what’s been happening in WWE as of late. You can check out his tweet below.

Shamrock wrote, “Some interesting things going on in the @WWE lately. Very excited to see what this new era brings! Hoping to see some attitude [fire].”

Current WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H recently took over as WWE’s head of creative and Talent Relations following Vince McMahon’s exit as Chairman and CEO of the company earlier in July. Ken Shamrock wrestled in WWE from 1997 to 1999. He held the Intercontinental and Tag Team Titles during his WWE run.