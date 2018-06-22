Ken Shamrock Says He Tried to Get a Feud With Kurt Angle, Talks Getting Advice From Bret Hart

– Ken Shamrock spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview about his MMA and WWE careers, plus more. Highlights are below:

On being among the first MMA fighters to use ground-and-pound: “It was interesting because – here’s the thing, I was faced with a lot of things to do first. When I was scheduled to fight in Japan and then I would come back to the United States I would have to train, but there was nobody to train here. There was no such thing as a striker going with a grappler, or a striker going to the ground with a grappler, or a grappler standing up and fighting with a boxer. I had to really adapt and adverse to that. From early on in my career I was always challenged to create things. Early in my career, I created ‘ground and pound.’ When I fought Royce Grace the second time I developed that; stay on guard, follow the hips, press the legs down, press the hips down. When he rested I ground and pounded him. Now, of course guys like Dan Severn kind of took that into another level but I developed that. I didn’t try and fly off guard to get caught. Remember how creative I had to be to design different fight techniques because I had to create it.”

On the advice he got from Bret Hart when getting into wrestling: “Getting into that situation now where I go from the MMA world, now I am going into pro wrestling, it had never been done before, so here I am going, what do I do? Bret Hart had given me the best advice, he said, ‘Be you.’ Just be you, and I was like, okay, so I literally became the ‘World’s Most Dangerous Man.’ I got in there, did all of my submissions, everything that somebody would do to me I would counter it with a submission, so it worked out really well. Thank God it worked out really well, but then I had to go back into MMA again, now all of a sudden I am going from this entertainment stuff and then going back into the MMA world, it was definitely a journey, very enjoyable, I created a lot of things at the time. It wasn’t because I wanted to create things, but it was because I was rushed into that situation from all the way into the beginning of my situation, where I had to adapt and create.”

On trying to get a feud with Kurt Angle: “I have tried to toss that little seed out there for a while [a match between him and Angle]. Kurt has always been that guy to have wanted to create the opportunity when he was wrestling, but for whatever reason it never happened. A guy who actually brought it in versus a guy who brought it in and thought he made it better, so we can find out who the real submission artist is.”