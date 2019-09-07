Impact Wrestling News: Ken Shamrock Set For Appearances After Bound For Glory, Top 5 Moments From Impact, Rough Day For Impact Talent Yesterday

– PWInsider reports that Ken Shamrock is set to appear for Impact Wrestling at TV tapings on October 25 and 26 in Windsor, Ontario. So it appears that he will be sticking around after his match with Moose at Bound for Glory.

– Impact’s roster had a very long day yesterday. They had pre-tapes from 9 AM to 2 PM, followed by the tapings at 6 PM local time. After that, several talents went straight to the airport for red-eye flights home.

– Here are the top five moments for last night’s episode of Impact.