Ken Shamrock Set For Match at February’s Come Hell Or High Water

– Ken Shamrock’s return to professional wrestling has gained another date — specifically, February 1st. McAloon Productions has announced that Shamrock will compete at their Come Hell or High Water show on February 1st.

The news comes after Shamrock was announced for a match with Tom Lawlor at Ultimate Bar Brawl in a no count-out, no rules, no ring match. The Febuary show is being billed as Shamrock’s official return to a wrestling ring as a result:

Reminder we have major news regarding 2-1 “Come Hell or High Water” at 11am CST. Someone is making a return that American fans haven’t seen live in a ring since the 2000’s. Who could it be? pic.twitter.com/unb3C4aBb3 — McAloon Productions (@CloonProduction) December 31, 2018