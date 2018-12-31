Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Ken Shamrock Set For Match at February’s Come Hell Or High Water

December 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ken Shamrock

– Ken Shamrock’s return to professional wrestling has gained another date — specifically, February 1st. McAloon Productions has announced that Shamrock will compete at their Come Hell or High Water show on February 1st.

The news comes after Shamrock was announced for a match with Tom Lawlor at Ultimate Bar Brawl in a no count-out, no rules, no ring match. The Febuary show is being billed as Shamrock’s official return to a wrestling ring as a result:

article topics :

Ken Shamrock, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading