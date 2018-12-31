wrestling / News
Ken Shamrock Set For Match at February’s Come Hell Or High Water
– Ken Shamrock’s return to professional wrestling has gained another date — specifically, February 1st. McAloon Productions has announced that Shamrock will compete at their Come Hell or High Water show on February 1st.
The news comes after Shamrock was announced for a match with Tom Lawlor at Ultimate Bar Brawl in a no count-out, no rules, no ring match. The Febuary show is being billed as Shamrock’s official return to a wrestling ring as a result:
Reminder we have major news regarding 2-1 “Come Hell or High Water” at 11am CST.
Someone is making a return that American fans haven’t seen live in a ring since the 2000’s.
Who could it be? pic.twitter.com/unb3C4aBb3
He is back! For the first time since 2009, Ken Shamrock (@ShamrockKen) will be back in a wrestling ring in the USA for “Come Hell or High Water!”
Ticket information here: #WrestlingNews #ProWrestling #Wrestling
