Ken Shamrock Teases Meeting AEW President Tony Khan
– Impact Wrestling talent and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock appeared to tease meeting with AEW President Tony Khan yesterday on Twitter. In the midst of AEW’s recent crossover with Impact, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone have also been appearing on IMPACT! on AXS TV, buying ad time for AEW during the episodes.
Ken Shamrock wrote on Twitter, “@TonyKhan meeting you again hopefully our paths can cross again.” Additionally, ring announcer David Penzer tweeted on tonight’s show, “Trust me on this one. YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS #IMPACTonAXSTV THIS TUESDAY NIGHT! Spread the word…”
AEW World champion Kenny Omega was also in action at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill event. He teamed with The Good Brothers and they won over the team of Moose, Rich Swann, and Chris Sabin.
Tonight’s Impact will air on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. The show will also be simulcast on Twitch.
