Various News: Ken Shamrock To Get George Tragos Award, WWE Looks At Wrestlemania 21 Movie Parodies, WWE Stars On Fury vs. Wilder

– Ken Shamrock is set to receive the George Tragos Award at the 2020 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame induction weekend on July 23-25.

– The latest video from WWE Playlist features the movie parodies that WWE ran in the build-up to Wrestlemania 21. They include Triple H and Ric Flair in Braveheart, JBL in A Few Good Men, Taxi Driver, Gladiator and more.

– WWE on FOX has posted a new video with Roman Reigns and others giving their thoughts on tonight’s fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.