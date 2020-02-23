wrestling / News
Various News: Ken Shamrock To Get George Tragos Award, WWE Looks At Wrestlemania 21 Movie Parodies, WWE Stars On Fury vs. Wilder
February 22, 2020 | Posted by
– Ken Shamrock is set to receive the George Tragos Award at the 2020 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame induction weekend on July 23-25.
– The latest video from WWE Playlist features the movie parodies that WWE ran in the build-up to Wrestlemania 21. They include Triple H and Ric Flair in Braveheart, JBL in A Few Good Men, Taxi Driver, Gladiator and more.
– WWE on FOX has posted a new video with Roman Reigns and others giving their thoughts on tonight’s fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.
Who ya got tonight? #WilderFury2 https://t.co/F6aBxSsZz9
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 22, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Brandi Rhodes On Getting Emotional During Cody Receiving His Lashes From MJF, How Often She & Cody Talk AEW at Home
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- TNT Executives Were At AEW Dynamite This Week, Had No Problem With Blood In Cage Match
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up