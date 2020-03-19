Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan Set for Impact Wrestling Rebellion

– Impact Wrestling has announced a matchup between Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan for the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view card. You can check out the announcement on the Ken Shamrock match below.

Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2020 is slated for April 19. It will be held at Terminal 5 in New York City, New York. However, that could be up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BREAKING: Given the escalation of the situation between @ShamrockKen and @TheSamiCallihan which culminated in the incident on this past week's broadcast, IMPACT management has announced that Shamrock and Callihan will face each other at the Rebellion pay-per-view! pic.twitter.com/JskhV5gFP9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 19, 2020

After last nights chicken$!&% attack my eyes will be fine but @TheSamiCallihan won’t. It seems your best efforts to end careers keeps falling short. NOW I’m coming for you, NOW you’re going to bleed…See you soon punk@IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 19, 2020

I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 18, 2020