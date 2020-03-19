wrestling / News
Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan Set for Impact Wrestling Rebellion
– Impact Wrestling has announced a matchup between Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan for the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view card. You can check out the announcement on the Ken Shamrock match below.
It reads, “BREAKING: Given the escalation of the situation between @ShamrockKen and @TheSamiCallihan which culminated in the incident on this past week’s broadcast, IMPACT management has announced that Shamrock and Callihan will face each other at the Rebellion pay-per-view!”
Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2020 is slated for April 19. It will be held at Terminal 5 in New York City, New York. However, that could be up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 19, 2020
After last nights chicken$!&% attack my eyes will be fine but @TheSamiCallihan won’t. It seems your best efforts to end careers keeps falling short. NOW I’m coming for you, NOW you’re going to bleed…See you soon punk@IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 19, 2020
I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 18, 2020
I can see you have fire in your eyes.
(Metaphorically & Literally)
This is my company. I’ll be damned if you just walk in like other companies and get the “universe” handed to you.
Signed,
The Worlds most Dangerous Man”
Sami Callihan https://t.co/lXxID1Pjtl
— TheDRAW_has_risen (@TheSamiCallihan) March 19, 2020
