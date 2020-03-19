wrestling / News

Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan Set for Impact Wrestling Rebellion

March 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rebellion - Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan

– Impact Wrestling has announced a matchup between Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan for the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view card. You can check out the announcement on the Ken Shamrock match below.

It reads, “BREAKING: Given the escalation of the situation between @ShamrockKen and @TheSamiCallihan which culminated in the incident on this past week’s broadcast, IMPACT management has announced that Shamrock and Callihan will face each other at the Rebellion pay-per-view!”

Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2020 is slated for April 19. It will be held at Terminal 5 in New York City, New York. However, that could be up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.

