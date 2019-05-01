wrestling / News

Ken Shamrock Wants an Impact Wrestling Title Match With Brian Cage

April 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ken Shamrock

– Ken Shamrock is teasing the idea of making Impact Wrestling the next stop in his return to the wrestling, calling out Brian Cage. Shamrock, who returned to wrestling for an indy match last November and has been working sporadic independent shows since, took to Twitter to call for the match after Impact executive vice president Scott D’Amore said he’d like to see what would happen between Cage and Shamrock.

Shamrock, who was the first TNA World Heavyweight Champion back when the title was still associated with the NWA, replied, “Predicted outcomes could have strong percentage of probability, Minus the standing over me as new impact champ. normally maybe, but since I’m a machine ur percentage goes way down. I got a degree in Steiner math, So I know the numbers dont lie, and they spell disaster for you.”

That started a back and forth between Shamrock and Cage that you can see below:

