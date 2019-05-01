Ken Shamrock Wants an Impact Wrestling Title Match With Brian Cage

– Ken Shamrock is teasing the idea of making Impact Wrestling the next stop in his return to the wrestling, calling out Brian Cage. Shamrock, who returned to wrestling for an indy match last November and has been working sporadic independent shows since, took to Twitter to call for the match after Impact executive vice president Scott D’Amore said he’d like to see what would happen between Cage and Shamrock.

Shamrock, who was the first TNA World Heavyweight Champion back when the title was still associated with the NWA, replied, “Predicted outcomes could have strong percentage of probability, Minus the standing over me as new impact champ. normally maybe, but since I’m a machine ur percentage goes way down. I got a degree in Steiner math, So I know the numbers dont lie, and they spell disaster for you.”

That started a back and forth between Shamrock and Cage that you can see below:

Let me help with the curiosity, the outlook is as follows… 100% probability of #snap #crackle and #pop followed by heavy precipitation from @MrGMSI_BCage as I stand over him as the new @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion! — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) April 30, 2019

A machine is man made, has faults and can only take so much. Sounds like it’s about time for #theworldsmostdangerousman to #breakthemachine — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) April 30, 2019