Various News: Ken Shamrock Wants to Help With Raw Underground, More Wrestling Birthdays

– You can now add former WWE Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock to the growing list of MMA fighters and former UFC champions not impressed with the worked “shoot-style” fights on Raw Underground. Shamrock took to Twitter last night and offered to help WWE and Shane McMahon with Raw Underground with putting together some better worked shoot-style fights.

Ken Shamrock tweeted, “Hey @WWE and @shanemcmahon next time you guys want to do some worked shoots on #RawUnderground and actually make them look good, you got my number, give me a call!”

After a fan criticized his initial tweet, Shamrock later responded, “I said if you want to make it look real which I know how to do, I never said participate.” He responded to someone else, “First off I am in better shape & can kick some ass when need be. Be very careful on judging someone for there age & it looks like you are the last person to judge me lazy ass puke.”

You can view Shamrock’s tweets on Raw Underground below:

Hey @WWE and @shanemcmahon next time you guys want to do some worked shoots on #RawUnderground and actually make them look good, you got my number, give me a call! — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 11, 2020

Why would I do anything else

I LOVE FIGHTING https://t.co/0OEXvXcjF4 — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 11, 2020

I said if you want to make it look real which I know how to do, I never said participate — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 11, 2020

Go watch Pancrase — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 11, 2020



First off I am in better shape & can kick some ass when need be. Be very careful on judging someone for there age & it looks like you are the last person to judge me lazy ass puke https://t.co/dlYKF6u5rM — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 11, 2020

Tell you what sit down and I will keep making lots of money and you can stay on the couch & watch everyone else https://t.co/EGvAgdiHeE — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 11, 2020

– Besides WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan turning 67, here are some other wrestling birthdays today:

* NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray turns 28.

* Former WCW referee and ECW manager Bill Alfonso turns 63 years old.

* AEW backstage reporter Lexy Nair also celebrates her birthday today.