Ken Shamrock vs. Tom Lawlor Set for The Ultimate Bar Brawl Next Month

– Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock will be wrestling again next month. The Ultimate Bar Brawl has announced that Ken Shamrock will face former UFC fighter Tom Lawlor later next month. It will be held at The Ultimate Bar Brawl in Atlanta, Georgia. Also set for the card is ODB vs. Penelope Ford.

The Ultimate Bar Brawl is set for January 31. You can check out the announcement tweet below.