Ken Shamrock on WWE Leaving Him Out of Conversations on the Attitude Era, Why He Thinks WWE Will Eventually Be in the Past

– The New York Post recently interviewed UFC Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling talent Ken Shamrock. Below are some highlights.

Ken Shamrock on being left out of the conversation with WWE on reunions or references to the Attitude Era: “Right now I’m also being left out of any of the conversation with the Attitude Era when they bring back people for the Attitude Era. When they have a reunion, I’m not there. When they talk about the ankle lock, they put Kurt Angle in there as the great submission holds and the ankle lock at No. 2 and Kurt Angle [is] doing it. So it just seems like it’s being done on purpose for whatever reason and maybe that’s why I never got shot at the title because there is a problem somewhere I don’t know about.”

Shamrock on how the future of wrestling is talents not being locked into one company: “I think companies like Impact are creating an opportunity for people to work, be on TV and at the same time they have freedom to work other places if they want. I think all the other companies, except for WWF [WWE], is doing the same thing. I think if that doesn’t change, WWF [WWE] will be in the past because people, at least in my opinion, the future isn’t about wrestlers being locked into one company. They want to be able to have creative freedom to have an opportunity to wrestle overseas or wrestle other places without somebody telling them they can’t.”

Shamrock on feeling blessed: “I’m really blessed to be where I’m at right now to compete at a high level. My body feels great. I really believe it has to do with me being able to step away for a year and let my body recover and heal up is what the success is really about.”