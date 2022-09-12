Ken Shamrock On A WWE Hall of Fame Induction: ‘It’s Out Of My Control’

Ken Shamrock does believe he deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame, but he acknowledges it’s out of his control. Shamrock was a major part of the Attitude Era, and during a recent interview with the Universal Wrestling Podcast he talked about a potential induction and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On if he about being in the WWE Hall of Fame: `”No, of course, I care. I mean, I think anybody that does anything at the highest level wants to be recognized for their greatness. But again, it’s out of my control. And you know, I think that obviously, I think I did enough for me to be recognized especially if you have seen some of the guys that went in there. Because I mean, if you really look at it, I was there for two, two and a half years?

“And let’s not talk about the length of when I was there; let’s just talk about, did I leave it better than before I left? Did I do things that were everlasting? Because being in the Hall of Fame, you’ve gotta be that above everything else, the things that you did left an impression on the organization forever. And those are things that you look at for Hall of Fame material. Not just winning championships and doing certain things, but did you build the company, did you help make that company become something different for the future?”

On his credentials for the HOF: “If you look at the stamps that are all over wrestling, it’s Ken Shamrock. The submission holds, I brought those in. I mixed them in with pro wrestling and now everybody is doing it. So I just believe that if you’re looking at it and you want to figure out whether or not I do or do not belong in there, those are the things you look at.

“And so I look at and say, ‘Absolutely, I believe I belong in there.’ But again, it’s out of my control. Those are things I cannot control. I was already inducted into other hall of fames for things that I have done. Obviously I’m very proud of that, but if I don’t get into WWE [HOF], it’s not something I’m going to lose sleep over. Obviously I see it as something important, but those are decisions that I cannot control. And therefore, I have to move on and do other things to make sure my legacy and life and family are left in a better place.”

