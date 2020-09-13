wrestling / News

Kenny King Announces Engagement (Video)

September 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kenny King

– ROH wrestler Kenny King announced via his Twitter today that he is now engaged. He shared a video of his proposal to his girlfriend, which you can see below.

Interestingly enough, King was also a contestant on the 13th season on the reality show, The Bachelorette and the fifth season of The Bachelor in Paradise. On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to Kenny King and his new fiancée.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kenny King, ROH, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading