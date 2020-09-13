wrestling / News
Kenny King Announces Engagement (Video)
September 13, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH wrestler Kenny King announced via his Twitter today that he is now engaged. He shared a video of his proposal to his girlfriend, which you can see below.
Interestingly enough, King was also a contestant on the 13th season on the reality show, The Bachelorette and the fifth season of The Bachelor in Paradise. On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to Kenny King and his new fiancée.
Here’s the full video so you can observe a master at work. pic.twitter.com/LfZzVf72RU
— El Consigliere (@KennyKingPb2) September 13, 2020