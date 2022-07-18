Kenny King Criticizes Las Vegas Police For How They Treated His Daughter

In a post on Instagram, Kenny King criticized Las Vegas law enforcement for how they treated his fifteen-year-old daughter. She was detained for mistaken identity, which he said left her shaken up but fine.

He wrote: “Yesterday, In Las Vegas my 15-year-old was falsely detained by law enforcement due to mistaken identity. While I can understand that might happen, the procedure that took place was extremely unacceptable. The officer who detained her did not attempt to identify her OR himself before placing his hands on her and telling her to place her hands behind her back.

It appeared to be a cooperative effort between law enforcement and American Airlines, neither of which attempted to identify my MINOR child and after a few minutes were able to identify their actual suspect (whose only resemblance to Makenzi was that they were both “light-skinned.”

After the mistake was realized nobody from law enforcement attempted to contact Makenzi’s parents or do anything to calm my scared and anxious child. This is completely unacceptable and WILL NOT STAND.”

He told Fox 5 in Vegas that the family never received an apology for the incident. He said police eventually arrested a 21-year-old woman and released her.

He said: “As far as I know, it was a plain clothes officer. It wasn’t someone in a uniform. Comes up to her, grabs her by the arm tells her to put her arms behind her back and she’s like ‘well what do you mean?” They are like no, shut up and do it. Somebody came over and pointed to another young lady and was like not her. According to my daughter, the only resemblance between her and my daughter was that they were both light-skinned. Their hair was completely different my daughter looks 15 years old. The original officer just kind of says to my daughter, ‘oh you know, sorry about that, these things happen every day.’This is my little girl… is just unacceptable.“