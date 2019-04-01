Kenny King Has Signed A New Two-Year Deal With ROH

Fightful reports that during last night’s Road to G1 Supercard event, Kenny King announced that he has signed with Ring of Honor for another two years. After his victory over PJ Black, he revealed his status to the live crowd.

He said: “In case you don’t know, or in case you’re just slow, Kenny King just signed a two-year deal with Ring Of Honor. To reward me with a bunch of money, Ring Of Honor also put me in the Honor Rumble. Since you gonna disrespect me like that, I demand to be number one in the Honor Rumble. Ima run through everybody you got. Ima knock off all those losers in the back that don’t make as much money as I do. Then, I’m gonna make all those decrepit ass Japanese legends bend the knee.“