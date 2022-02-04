Kenny King Makes Impact Wrestling Return, Sides With Honor No More

Kenny King made his return to Impact Wrestling… and promptly sided with the ROH alliance of Honor No More. Thursday’s show saw King attack Josh Alexander after the latter beat Vincent in the ring, taking Alexander out and allying with the stable that includes Maria Kanellis, PCO, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and Matt Taven.

This marks King’s first appearance in Impact since he left the company in 2015. He was a member of the Beat Down Clan there with Bobby Lashley and MVP. Following his Impact exit he returned to ROH and was there until the company went on hiatus late last year.