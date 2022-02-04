wrestling / News
Kenny King Makes Impact Wrestling Return, Sides With Honor No More
Kenny King made his return to Impact Wrestling… and promptly sided with the ROH alliance of Honor No More. Thursday’s show saw King attack Josh Alexander after the latter beat Vincent in the ring, taking Alexander out and allying with the stable that includes Maria Kanellis, PCO, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and Matt Taven.
This marks King’s first appearance in Impact since he left the company in 2015. He was a member of the Beat Down Clan there with Bobby Lashley and MVP. Following his Impact exit he returned to ROH and was there until the company went on hiatus late last year.
That's Kenny King!!!!@KennyKingPb2 #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/YXlW37bUFi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 4, 2022
That's Kenny King!!!!@KennyKingPb2 #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/YXlW37bUFi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Q4 Earnings Call: Nick Khan Talks Rise in Viewership on Peacock, Broadcast vs. Streaming, More
- Tony Khan Reportedly Shot Down Idea To Break Up The Inner Circle In The Past
- Note on When WWE Granted Release of Brian Kendrick
- Wardlow On What It Was Like Working With CM Punk, Batista Having Best Physique In Wrestling History