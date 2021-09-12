Kenny King Says MVP Wanted Him In The Hurt Business, Talks ROH Match With Bryan Danielson

Kenny King has revealed that MVP wanted to get him into WWE as part of the Hurt Business in a recent interview. The ROH star spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On what attracted him to ROH 15 years ago vs. now: “I think in the beginning Ring Of Honor was- the idea of Ring Of Honor was for the wrestlers, right? If you were a wrestler, and you really wanted to ply your craft and you really wanted to show that you could just wrestle then Ring Of Honor was the attractive place behind it. I mean the guys there were Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness, Austin Aries, Roderick Strong you know that just the legacy of good, good wrestlers if you wanted to be good wrestler you went to Ring Of Honor so and that legacy has not really changed if you look at how many people that you see in other companies that were mainstream- the main season Ring Of Honor and how many people that you’ve seen come that you think would be a good fit for Ring Of Honor, but they couldn’t actually match up to the style. Fast forward 2021 it’s still the same place. It’s still a place where the best wrestlers go to show that they’re still the best wrestlers, it’s still a place where people come to prove, ‘hey, I can wrestle on any level’. So I think that is the you know, the niche for Ring Of Honor and the guys that stay and the guys that come and stay, pride themselves on being the benchmark for good wrestling everywhere.”

On the match that made him realize he belonged in ROH: “I’ll say two matches one was my very first contracted match, my very first contracted match for Ring Of Honor, I went to almost a 15-minute draw with Bryan Danielson. And this is in the middle of you know American Dragon killing everybody. Cattle Mutilation Bryan Danielson. And I remember Gabe Sapolsky, he just looked at me said ‘you got 15 minutes with Bryan, go show why you’re here’. Okay, so after that match, and then there was a match, fast forward a few years later that Rhett Titus and I had with the Briscoes. And again, as much as Bryan Danielson is the benchmark for singles competition in really in any company on the planet. The Briscoes are the best tag team on planet earth, and have been for I don’t know, however many years you want to count, right? So whenever that Rhett and I had that match with the Briscoes and it just felt like we were on that level we kept up step for step and you know, just in that whole feud with the Briscoes was just yeah, ‘we’re here, we can do this’.”

On MVP wanting him in the Hurt Business: “I used to get a phone call like that, like once a month with The Hurt Business ‘What are you doing?’ ‘I’m still under contract’ You know if Vince wants to come buy me out my contract that I’d be there in a minute. But look, I’ve always known that Bobby Lashley was World Championship material. His work in the last year and a half has been out of this world. I was one of the people that turn my TV off when I saw him bending over pointing at his ass because he’s just not a bend over. He is an absolute, he’s an animal, he’s a walking tank, he can fight you beat you up for real. So there’s not too many guys in pro wrestling that you would be like it realistically, even if I didn’t want to let him win, I couldn’t do anything about it. Right? So that is it’s a no brainer in the sense that when you look at Brock Lesnar, that’s the WWE Champion, you know, so we just had a little out in three of us, and we were just sitting there talking about how, you know, just the chemistry was just so natural, and it works so well. And there were just so many places that, you know, we can all cover some of the different areas with three of us and with our characters andwith our wrestling, and it just covered everything. So, you know, we talked about it quite often, you know, with with contractual obligations and things, politics and all the bullsh*t. It is what it is. We never rule it out. Because it is one of the I mean, the three of us together would, it’s always going to be money. It will always be money, it was always money. So, you know, you never know what might happen in the future.”