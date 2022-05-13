wrestling / News

Kenny King Qualifies For Ultimate X Match On Impact Wrestling

May 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny King Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Kenny King is the first person to qualify for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary during tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw King defeat Chris Bey to earn one of five spots in the Ultimate X match, which will take place at the June 19th PPV and see Ace Austin defend his X-Division Championship.

Four more qualifying matches will take place for the match in the coming weeks. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Kenny King, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading