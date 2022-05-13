Kenny King Qualifies For Ultimate X Match On Impact Wrestling

Kenny King is the first person to qualify for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary during tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw King defeat Chris Bey to earn one of five spots in the Ultimate X match, which will take place at the June 19th PPV and see Ace Austin defend his X-Division Championship.

Four more qualifying matches will take place for the match in the coming weeks. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show.