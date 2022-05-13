wrestling / News
Kenny King Qualifies For Ultimate X Match On Impact Wrestling
Kenny King is the first person to qualify for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary during tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw King defeat Chris Bey to earn one of five spots in the Ultimate X match, which will take place at the June 19th PPV and see Ace Austin defend his X-Division Championship.
Four more qualifying matches will take place for the match in the coming weeks. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show.
We're kicking things off with Honor No More's @KennyKingPb2 vs Bullet Club's @DashingChrisBey and @MariaLKanellis is on commentary! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/mm02SjxlTx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2022
.@KennyKingPb2 nailed The Royal Flush with a little help from @MariaLKanellis! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/sJj2kkZvdF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2022
