wrestling / News
Kenny King Signs New Deal With Ring of Honor
Ring of Honor has announced that former ROH Television and Tag Team champion Kenny King has signed a new deal with the company. The announcement reads:
Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Kenny King has re-signed with the company.
The announcement comes on the heels of King’s fellow La Faccion Ingobernable members — RUSH, Dragon Lee and Bestia del Ring — signing new ROH contracts.
Smooth in the ring and on the microphone, King has long been one of ROH’s most complete competitors.
King is a two-time former ROH World Television Champion and former ROH World Tag Team Champion. He won the Honor Rumble at G1 Supercard in 2019 before a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.
King’s first stint in ROH was from 2007 to 2012. He returned in 2015 and has been with the company ever since.
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax on ‘My Hole’ Line Trending on Social Media, Receives Offer From Bidet Company, More Superstars React to Spot
- Backstage Details On Wrestlers Who Were Pulled From Royal Rumble Match
- Lars Sullivan Shares Concept Art for Scrapped ‘The Brilliant Behemoth’ Gimmick
- Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk