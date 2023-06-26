wrestling / News

Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

June 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Kenny King and Yuya Uemura for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:

* Impact X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Trey Miguel
* Trinity vs. Jai Vidal
* Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura
* Nick Aldis addresses his actions

