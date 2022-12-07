Kenny King Explains Why He Turned Down Opportunities To Go To WWE

Kenny King has turned down chances to go to WWE, and he recently explained why he’s done so. King, who was a contestant on Tough Enough and has of course gone on to be a well-known star in his own right, recently spoke with Monteasy for Teasy’s Table and explained how being a father reshifted his priorities in a big way.

“I mean, fatherhood has taught me damn near everything, right? Patience, perseverance, you know –I would never have said I was a selfish person before, but if I wanted to go spend three weeks in Europe or you know, two weeks in Mexico and I had the money? And that’s what I was doing. And I would hollar at you when I got back, and you would either hear from me or you wouldn’t, right?”

He continued, “But you know, when you have kids up there, the entire game changes, There’s lots of professional opportunities — I mean hell, I’ve turned down opportunities with WWE because I couldn’t have left. I couldn’t have moved to Florida and couldn’t have been in a position where I was that far away from my daughter, you know what I mean? So it teaches you everything.”

